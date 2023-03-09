Shocker! Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead & COO Heather McCauley Resign – The Hamden Journal

Dawn Olmstead, Heather McCauley Resign from their Roles as CEO and COO at Anonymous Content. It’s a developing story, but sources said this is over a settlement that is being paid to Keith Redmon, who left the company under a cloud and took a job at Black Bear Pictures, and later sued for breach of contract.

The Hamden Journal has a statement from Olmstead: “I can confirm that, effective immediately, I am resigning as CEO of ANONYMOUS CONTENT. I am proud of all we accomplished during my two years at the company. I am especially grateful to my extraordinary team who worked alongside me to take ANOYMOUS to exciting new levels. I wish them all the best.”

The Board of Anonymous Content has weighed in: “Thanks to Dawn’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive. Dawn has been a valued leader for the past two years and we wish her and Heather the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Sources said interim leadership will be set shortly by the board, which is reacting to the surprise development. MORE