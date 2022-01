Shirtless Cincinnati fan becomes meme after reacting to Alabama defense in Cotton Bowl

A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan looked completely stunned Friday at the Cotton Bowl after Alabama held UC to a field goal in the first quarter.

Cincinnati faced third-and-goal at the Alabama 9-yard line, and Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was tackled for a 6-yard loss. It led to Cincinnati’s Cole Smith kicking a 33-yard field goal with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

The field goal cut the Alabama lead to 7-3, and the anguished fan quickly became a meme on Twitter.

The Bearcats fan looked miserable again later, when Alabama stopped Cincinnati on fourth-and-3 at the Alabama 22-yard line in the fourth quarter. Bearcats QB Ridder was tackled for a 4-yard loss with 10:22 left in the game.

Alabama shut down Cincinnati 27-6 and advances to the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Cotton Bowl: Shirtless Cincinnati fan becomes meme in loss to Alabama