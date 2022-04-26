Shipments of Solar Panels Have Fallen. That Could Hurt Earnings.

Text size





The solar industry is cooling off, but that isn’t fully reflected in the prices of some solar stocks.

The stocks have slid sharply from their 2021 heights, but many analysts still project growing sales of solar panels. Those forecasts may need revising, in light of the dramatic drop in U.S. solar activity recorded by government researchers in the first months of 2022.

There was an 18% drop in domestic shipments of solar modules by manufacturers and importers in January and February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Import restrictions, California billing changes, and rising interest rates appear to be weighing on the industry as solar firms begin their March-quarter conference calls. Stocks like





Enphase Energy



(ENPH)—which reports after Tuesday’s close—and





SolarEdge Technologies



(SEDG) still trade at premium multiples.

Barron’s has tracked the disruption in solar imports, as the U.S. levies tariffs and human rights sanctions against the Chinese manufacturers that dominate production of the world’s silicon photovoltaic cells. Next month, the U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to decide whether those tariffs were circumvented by the assembling of solar module in places like Vietnam and Malaysia, says analyst Gordon Johnson, of GLJ Research.

California’s utility commission surprised the solar industry as 2021 ended, by proposing a grid-connection fee for solar installations. Florida may also trim its benefits to solar homes.

Volumes had boomed in the last two years, according to the EIA—with growth of 25% in 2020, then 29% in 2021, measuring in total kilowatts shipped. Even the seasonally slow months of January and February enjoyed year-over-year gains last year, of 15% and 27%, respectively.

This year is different. Shipment volumes fell 12% in January 2022, then 25% in February. The EIA says its numbers capture 90% of U.S. activity.

Solar stocks have fallen. The





Invesco Solar ETF



(ticker: TAN) is down by a third since October. But the Wall Street forecasts compiled by





FactSet



still predict 2022 revenue growth across the industry, from component makers to installers.

Solar module suppliers





Canadian Solar



(CSIQ) and





JinkoSolar Holding



(JKS) trade for fractions of their 2022 estimated sales, and less than 13 times earnings. Shares of rooftop financier





Sunrun



(RUN) have slumped from $59 to $20, in the past six months, to a humbling 2.5 times this year’s sales. Installer





Sunnova



Energy International (





NOVA



) has slumped from $44 to $17 over the same stretch, but still goes for five-times 2022 sales. Neither Sunrun or Sunnova are expected to show a profit this year.

A solar installation requires plenty of hardware besides the photovoltaic panels, so companies that make such stuff might be expected to see some correlation between panel volumes and their revenues. The stock of panel-positioning specialist





Array Technologies



has crashed since November and, at $7, it goes for 13-times 2022 earnings forecasts. But installation hardware supplier





Shoals Technologies Group



(SHLS) still goes for 28-times earnings and six-times sales, despite falling over 70% since November.

Two solar stocks have remained at high earnings multiples, even after recent drops. They are Enphase and SolarEdge, which supply the sophisticated electronics needed to feed power from a solar installation into everyday electrical wiring. With innovative products and the industry’s 2021 growth, Enphase grew sales 79% last year, while those at SolarEdge grew 35%.

Consensus forecasts call for Enphase to deliver 2022 growth of 45% in its sales, and 33% in its earnings. SolarEdge is expected to grow sales 48%, and earnings 63%. Both stocks trade for about 50 times this year’s expected earnings.

The two companies’ electronic components are in demand and installers may feel pressure to front-load their orders —allowing Enphase and SolarEdge to meet March quarter expectations, even if industry activity is weakening this year.

Enphase, SolarEdge and most of the other companies in this article didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sunnova said it would discuss industry volumes when it reports on Wednesday.

If the volume declines reported by the EIA continue through the year, it could be hard for even Enphase and SolarEdge to meet Wall Street’s expectation for nearly 50% growth in 2022.

Write to Bill Alpert at [email protected]