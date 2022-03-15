Shikha Talsania & Sohum Shah Board Sudhanshu Saria Drama ‘Sanaa’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cast is rounding out on Sanaa, the Hindi drama written and direced by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria (Loev).

Shikha Talsania (Veere Di Wedding, Coolie Number 1) and Sohum Shah (Talwar, Ship of Theseus, Tumbaad) have joined the pic, which will be led by Radhika Madan. The story is an introspective drama following a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

The project is being produced by Saria’s production house, Four Line Entertainment. Saria was recently announced as the director of a female-led espionage pic Ulajh with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running Masoom for Amazon Prime, and he is co-producing and writing Delhi Crime season 3 for Netflix.

Shikha Talsania, Sohum Shah, Sudhanshu Saria

Four Line Entertainment



“It’s a terrific script with a very relevant take on our society today and I just connected with it instantly. It’s funny, emotional and perceptive and I can’t wait to get started on it,” commented Talsania on joining the pic.

“What excites me about the story is the way Sudhanshu deals with morality and the consequences of choices. Every choice for these characters is a gamble and the outcomes are so surprising and relatable. It takes a lot to make such a film and I’m thrilled to be on this journey with Sudhanshu. I look forward to showing a while different side of me through this film,” added Shah.

“It’s an absolute dream for me to welcome actors like Shikha and Sohum on to our team. I have slaved over writing these characters and dreamt about who would finally play them. It’s a huge win for everyone at Four Line Entertainment that both Sohum and Shikha said yes,” said director Saria.