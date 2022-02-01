Shia LaBeouf expecting 1st child with Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who married in 2016 and divorced in 2018, are having a baby. (Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Shia LaBeouf and his on-again, off-again partner Mia Goth are expecting their first child together.

It’s long been rumored they were starting a family — amid photos of the 28-year-old’s growing belly — but People magazine confirmed the news on Tuesday making it official.

A rep for LaBeouf, 35, did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

The pair started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Despite a public blowout in 2015, they married in 2016 — during a wild Las Vegas ceremony that was live-streamed amid his performance art era. Initially they denied they were married, then confirmed it. They announced they filed for divorce in 2018, but it’s unclear if it was ever finalized.

Despite their divorce, they were never really done with each other. In 2020, the pair was spotted spending time together again — and both wearing rings on that finger. However, by the end of the year, he was dating Margaret Qualley. Soon after, his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual battery and “relentless abuse.” Sia spoke out as well calling him a “pathological liar” who “conned me into an adulterous relationship.” His relationship with Qualley ended soon after.

LaBeouf — who was dropped by his agent — denied FKA twigs’s allegations, but acknowledged that he was “not in the position to defend any of my actions.” An attorney for the troubled actor said he knew he needed help and would be getting it at a treatment facility.

Last summer, LaBeouf started being seen with Goth again, including trips to Disneyland and Chuck E. Cheese. At the latter in November, she appeared pregnant in the photos snapped by paparazzi, and one report claimed she was four or five months pregnant.

Goth, 28, is an English actress and model. In recent years she’s had roles in the sci-fi film High Life and the remake of Suspiria.