Sheryl Lee Ralph’s fellow Dreamgirls Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson are sending lots of love after Emmy win

Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Beyoncé

After decades spent climbing what she describes as a “very high mountain,” Sheryl Lee Ralph is finally living the dream—one that started all the way back in 1981 with her Tony-nominated role as Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls. 

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview, Ralph remembers thinking: “How can I be in this industry so long and I never get an invitation to the Emmys?” Now, not only has she received the statue itself (making her only the second Black woman recognized as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy), but also the accolades of the on-screen Dreamgirls she inspired: Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé.

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ralph—always the teacher—gave her mentee a brief lesson on how a stage girl gets it done, fabulous pink feather boas and all. “I’m so proud of you,” she says, pulling Hudson into a tight hug, to which Hudson responds: “Oh my god, I can’t believe I just got to have that moment with you. That was the dream.”

Beyoncé—who played Deena in the movie—also joined in the love-fest. In an Instagram post, Ralph revealed that Queen Bey had sent her a bouquet of flowers to commemorate her historic win, leaving the actor quite literally speechless. “To the original Dreamgirl, Sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé,” read the note attached to the bouquet. “Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!” Ralph responded in her caption.

Still, while receiving Beyoncé’s approval would be a life-defining moment for any of us, nothing can top Ralph’s own reaction to her historic win. If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and watch the actor’s show-stopping acceptance speech:

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: 74th Emmy Awards

Ralph stars as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Season 2 premieres September 21 on ABC.