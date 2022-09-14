Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.

During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.

“I’m anticipating that we are going to have a good old fashioned time,” she said. “I have talked with Jimmy since, and I think no matter what, it’s important to just showcase that ‘Abbott Elementary’ is premiering next week. It’s gonna be a good time and you’ll probably just have to tune in and watch.”

“I thought it played funny in the room,” said Lisa Ann Walter, who also stars in the series.

But Ralph, who took home her own Emmy that night for supporting comedy actress, disagreed.

“I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.’ And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!’ But that’s just me.” She laughed, before sarcastically adding: “Sorry! I’m so sorry, it was lovely that he was lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech!”

“I told him, too! To his face! And he understood,” Ralph continued.

