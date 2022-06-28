‘Sherwood’ Renewed For Season 2 By BBC James Graham – The Hamden Journal

The BBC has greenlit a second season of Sherwood from Brexit: The Uncivil War and Quiz creator James Graham, immediately after the conclusion of the first.

The first run of the whodunnit thriller ended on BBC One in the past few minutes and the network has committed, after millions of viewers tuned in each week to the show from Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross’ BBC Studios-backed drama indie House Productions.

Starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Sherwood is a murder mystery six-parter inspired by events that took place in the Nottinghamshire mining village where Graham grew up. The second series will once again take inspiration from the pit villages and surrounding towns, continuing the theme of examining the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain’s industrial past and especially the mid-1980s miner’s strikes that rocked the nation.

Graham said he has been “deeply moved” by the reaction to season one.

“These stories come from my home and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore,” he added. “The East Midlands and former ‘Red Wall’ areas like it are never just one thing, politically or culturally, and it’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love.”

Having broken through as a playwright, Graham has become one of Britain’s leading TV writers, penning BAFTA nominees Brexit: The Uncivil War and Quiz along with one episode of The Crown.

He will write all six episodes of season two and executive produce alongside Howell, Ross, Harriet Spencer and Acting BBC Drama Director Ben Irving. Irving commissioned alongside BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. BBC Studios is distributor.