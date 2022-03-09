Sherri Papini was arrested for faking abduction, police claim she was with ex-boyfriend

Reuters

Swedish PM rejects opposition calls to consider joining NATO

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday rejected opposition calls to consider joining NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying an application now would destabilize security in Europe. Sweden has not been in a war since 1814 and has built its foreign policy on non-participation in military alliances, but it has forged ever closer ties to NATO in recent years as tensions with Russia in the Baltic region have risen.