Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax

California “super mom” Sherri Papini has pleaded guilty to an elaborate kidnapping hoax six years ago after her disappearance prompted a massive search and national headlines.

Papini, 39, who appeared on Monday in Sacramento federal court via Zoom, entered her guilty plea to charges for mail fraud and making false statements.

The mother of two was arrested last month after prosecutors claim she lied to investigators about being kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while jogging near her home on Nov. 2, 2016.

Her disappearance set off a three-week search before she reappeared on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 along Interstate 5 in rural Yolo County, Calif., with a chain around her waist and a “brand” on her shoulder.

Papini told authorities that the injuries were from two female captors, and she provided their descriptions to an FBI sketch artist.

But prosecutors allege that Papini was instead with her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, at his apartment in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Sherri Papini entered her guilty plea to charges for mail fraud and making false statements. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Sherri Papini was arrested last month after prosecutors claim she lied to investigators about being kidnapped. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

According to a criminal complaint, an Honest Green Tea bottle found in a Costa Mesa trash can matched Reyes’ DNA collected from Papini’s clothing, which eventually helped officials determine she was with her former boyfriend.

In a statement she released through her defense attorney last week, Papini said she was “deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me.”

Papini has been out on $120,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Sherri Papini’s disappearance set off a three-week search before she reappeared on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Andrew Seng/The Sacramento Bee via AP

Sherri Papini claimed she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women while jogging near her home on Nov. 2, 2016. FBI via AP

Sherri Papini is scheduled to be sentenced in July. Facebook

She faces a maximum of five years behind bars on the count of making false statements and 20 years for the mail fraud charge, prosecutors said.

Phillip A, Talbert, US attorney for the Eastern District of California, said in a statement that “countless of hours” were spent not only on the safe return of Papini, but also to apprehend her abductors.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Jackson told The Post the search cost more than $150,000 and hundreds of hours of manpower.