‘Sherlock’ Star Siân Brooke To Lead BBC Police Thriller ‘Blue Lights’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sherlock and Good Omens star Siân Brooke is to lead BBC One police thriller Blue Lights from the creators of The Salisbury Poisonings, with filming kicking off in Belfast.

Brooke will play Grace and be joined by The Dig’s Katherine Devlin and newcomer Nathan Braniff as three rookie police officers in the Northern Irish capital, with Grace making the decision in her 40s to leave her steady job and join the force. Just a few weeks into her role, she’s making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet.

Brooke is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes’ evil sister Eurus in the final ever episode of the BBC’s Sherlock and she has also featured in Good Omens, Doctor Foster and as disgraced Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in ITV’s Stephen.

Joining Brooke in Blue Lights are Game of Thrones’ Richard Dormer and Marcella’s Martin McCann, alongside John Lynch (The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time) and Valene Kane (Gangs of London).

Cameras start rolling in Belfast this month on the production from STV Studios-backed Patrick Melrose producer Two Cities Television.

The six-part drama, which was on a slate of non-London shows from BBC Drama Director Piers Wenger as the corporation grapples to better represent the UK, comes from Salisbury Poisonings creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The Salisbury Poisonings was the most-watched new BBC drama of 2020 and told the real life story of the notorious incident in South West England involving Sergei and Yulia Skripal, starring Rafe Spall and Anne-Marie Duff.

Brooke said: “There is something incredibly special that Declan and Adam have crafted in these scripts and I was hooked from the very first page.”

Lawn and Patterson, who come from Belfast, added: “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights.”

The show is directed by Trigger Point’s Gilles Bannier. Producer is Carol Moorhead (The Fall). Fran Harris has written episode three and co-written episode four. Executive Producers are Stephen Wright for Two Cities, Louise Gallagher for Gallagher Films, Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, and Lawn and Patterson.