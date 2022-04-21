Sheriff arrests own daughter in Florida meth bust, officials say. ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith went through something he said he wouldn’t wish upon his worst enemy.

He arrested his daughter, news outlets reported.

On Monday, April 18, deputies conducted a “controlled buy” involving Smith’s 38-year-old daughter, who was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, WMBB reported.

“When you work in law enforcement, do not take things personally,” Smith wrote on Facebook two days after his daughter’s arrest. “There will be many challenging situations that you will face and you must rise above.”

Smith has a reputation for cracking down on methamphetamine trafficking in Franklin County, and the sheriff’s office wields the slogan, “We don’t meth around” online.

But the sheriff didn’t deny to news outlets that arresting his own daughter was upsetting.

“It’s heartbreaking, the last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child. I mean, it’s like you can’t even put it into words. I don’t think it’s anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this,” Smith told WMBB.

Smith’s daughter faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession or use, and cocaine possession, according to the sheriff’s department arrest log.

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate & neither do we. It does not matter who you are — no one is immune or exempt,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all — whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it.”

Hundreds of people commented on Smith’s post. Many commended him for staying true to combating methamphetamine in the community.

“Talk about transparency. This had to difficult for all involved and just proves how committed FCSO is to eradicating this drug,” one person commented.

“Thank you for all your hard work and not being selective with who gets arrested,” another person commented. “That isn’t an easy task, but a sign of a fair and just leader leading by example.”

Smith asked anyone who was struggling with addiction and needed help to contact 850-653-5775 for support.

McClatchy News reached out to Smith for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Franklin County is about 76 miles southwest of Tallahassee.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA’s online locator.

