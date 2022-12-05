Sheree Zampino says she ‘had an issue’ with Will Smith saying that their divorce was his ‘ultimate failure’

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith were married for three years in the ’90s.Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, appeared on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk.”

Zampino said she “had an issue” with Smith previously calling their divorce his “ultimate failure.”

Zampino is now part of a blended family with Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and both couples’ kids.

Sheree Zampino said that she had a problem with ex-husband Will Smith calling their divorce his “ultimate failure.”

Zampino’s reaction occurred during the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” released on Monday on Facebook Watch, cohosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The stars were joined by dating coach Matthew Hussey, author Stephan Labossiere, podcast host Lewis Howes, and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin to discuss dating and relationships.

During the episode, the experts responded to a question submitted virtually by TikTok influencer Kat Stickler, who rose to prominence on social media through her often-documented relationship with Mike Stickler.

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith, Sheree Zampino, Jada Pinkett Smith, DeVon Franklin, Matthew Hussey, Lewis Howes, and Stephan Labossiere on “Red Table Talk.”Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk

Stickler asked for advice on how to “not fail again” after her most recent breakup.

“That’s a heavy word because if you remember, Will had said that this was his greatest failure,” Zampino, who was married to the actor from 1992 to 1995 and shares a 30-year-old son named Trey, said.

Zampino continued: “I had an issue with that because I didn’t understand how we could do what we do as a blended family, and do it as well as we do, and as loving as we do, and have an amazing son, and it’s looked at as a failure.”

“It did what it was supposed to do, so that was successful,” she added. “And that had to end so that something else could begin.”

“I think that what we consider success in relationships has to be redefined,” Pinkett Smith said. “I’ve had some big lessons on that one.”

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith in November 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zampino was referring to comments made by Smith during a one-on-one conversation with Pinkett Smith for a Father’s Day episode of “Red Table Talk” in 2020. Pinkett Smith has been married to Smith since 1997 and the couple has two children: son Jaden Smith, 24, and daughter Willow, 22.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” the “Emancipation” star said during the previous “RTT” episode. “Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Despite Smith and Zampino getting divorced, the two have remained amicable coparents to their son. Zampino has also appeared as a guest on “RTT” several times, speaking about her “sisterhood” with Pinkett Smith and the evolution of their blended family.

