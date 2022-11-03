Shelling leaves Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant completely without power, back-up generators have fuel to last 15 days

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been left without power after Russian shelling on 2 November damaged the remaining two high-voltage power lines connecting the power plant with Ukraine’s energy grid.

Source: Energoatom, the state operator of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: “Yesterday, 2 November 2022, the two remaining high-voltage power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Ukraine’s power were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The plant lost all power at 23:04. All 20 [back-up] diesel generators have switched on.”

Details: The ZNPP currently has enough power to sustain the plant’s internal requirements with only nine diesel generators working. Power units No. 5 and No. 6, which were active, are currently being deactivated.

There is enough diesel fuel to sustain the back-up generators for 15 days if power at the ZNPP remains completely cut off. A countdown until the plant’s total loss of power has begun.

“Ukraine’s ability to ensure the ZNPP’s safety are significantly limited due to the Russian occupation and the intrusion into the plant’s operation by the Rosatom representatives,” Energoatom said. [Rosatom is Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, which has taken over control over the ZNPP – ed.]

