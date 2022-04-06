Shelley Meyer, wife of former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, sells Jacksonville home for $2.3 million

A trust led by fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Jean Meyer, sold the South Jacksonville house it bought in April 2021 back to Satyaprakash Krishnarao, the property’s previous owner along with spouse Jennifer Krishnarao, for a $150,000 gain.

The Jacksonville Daily Record reported the sale on Wednesday.

Shelley Jean Meyer, individually and as trustee of the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust, sold the Glen Kernan house for $2.3 million on March 8, less than one year after its purchase for $2.15 million.

The home, at 12450 Royal Troon Lane, is located in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. It was built in 2007 and features an elevator, butler’s kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and a summer kitchen.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom and two-half-bathroom two-story house also boasts a partial third floor, features an elevator, butler’s kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and summer kitchen. It sits on 0.72 acres.

The deed was recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Courts on March 28.

The home also is on the same street as the house of former University of Florida quarterback, Tim Tebow, who played for Meyer at UF.

Meyer joined the Jaguars in January 2021 after six seasons as head coach at Ohio State University. He was fired Dec. 16 with a 2-11 record after fans and sports analysts raised concerns about his behavior, including reports of harsh treatment of his coaching staff and an alleged assault.

Shad Khan said in a Dec. 16 statement he was “bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 30. Meyer was fired in December, and his wife, Shelley Jean Meyer, sold their South Jacksonville home in March.

