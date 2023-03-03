Shell Sees Virtue in More Oil Production. It’s Catching Up to Exxon and Chevron.

Shell



Chief Executive Wael Sawan signaled that the company will continue to focus on oil and gas production, potentially slowing plans for the transition to cleaner energy over the coming decades.

Shell (ticker: SHEL) and European peer



BP



(BP) have invested more heavily in renewables and other forms of green energy than their U.S. rivals



Exxon



(EOM) and



Chevron



(CVX), and Shell predicted that its own production of oil is in decline. That has hurt BP and Shell in the eyes of investors after the jump in energy prices led to record profits across the industry in 2022.