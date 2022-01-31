Shell Dual Share Listing Ends Amid Overhaul of Legal, Tax Setup

Reuters

Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. “Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance”, Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN’s 2021 results in a statement.