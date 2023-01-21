“Sheba’ Drama From Ryan Coogler In Works At Onyx Collective – The Hamden Journal

Sheba, a one-hour-scripted drama series, from Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, is being developed by Onyx Collective for Hulu. The project was announced Saturday during Onyx Collective’s panel at the Sundance Film Festival.

Co-created by Wells and Tesfai, and written by Wells, Sheba explores the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia, making it one of the richest, most formidable kingdoms in the world. Inspired by true events, we follow Makeda into a world of danger, deceit and political intrigue as she is forced to step into a role that no one, including her, ever imagined as the Queen of Sheba.

Proximity Media will executive produce via their overall deal with Onyx Collective, along with Wells, Tesfai and Proximity Media’s Coogler, Kalia King, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.

Wells is an Emmy-nominated writer and producer, most recently on Marvel’s upcoming limited series Echo for Disney+. Wells has also written for Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama Yellowjackets, for which she was also nominated for two Writers Guild Awards. While earning her master’s for writing and producing for television from Loyola Marymount University, Wells wrote an original pilot, which landed her the CBS Writing Fellowship en route to her first TV writing job on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, followed by NBC’s Good Girls.

Tesfai co-starred and wrote on CW’s Supergirl as ex-military psychologist Kelly Olsen and DC comics superhero The Guardian. The first Ethiopian person to ever portray a comic superhero on screen, Tesfai previously played homicide detective Nadine Hansan in CW’s Jane The Virgin. Tesfai is currently writing a pilot, The Chase, which is in development at NBC.