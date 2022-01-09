She was last seen swimming in a Florida river. Almost three weeks later, Paola Miranda-Rosa is still missing.

According to a post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando woman disappeared after taking a dip in the Wekiva River at Wekiva Springs State Park, about 20 miles outside Orlando, on Dec. 18.

The agency released photos as well as a video taken by hikers on the river trail. In the quick clip, the 31-year-old, who has mental health issues, is seen from the back, wading in the water. The missing woman’s family identified her as being the person in the video, in which she is wearing a black bathing suit or top and making her way through the waist-deep, brown water.

In the comments section, some people expressed concern that she was eaten by an alligator. Though attacks on humans are rare, there have been instances at that park in past years. In 2015, a woman swimming there lost her arm to a gator.

Miranda-Rosa’s family reported her missing one day before the video was shot. Her car, a 2012 black Chevrolet HHR, was found at the park Dec. 22. Her phone, wallet and other personal belongings were found inside the open vehicle, her sister Andrea Miranda said on Instagram.

On Thursday, marine deputies used a high-intensity underwater camera to search the area four miles up and down the river where Miranda-Rosa was last spotted. Officials says the camera allows them to explore more efficiently than with standard scuba equipment. Nothing was found by Friday morning.

According to Wekiva River’s website, it is a “complex ecological system of rivers, springs, seepage areas, lakes, streams, sinkholes, wetland prairies, hardwood hammocks, pine flatwoods and sand pine scrub communities.”

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to follow tips from the public and is working in conjunction with the neighboring Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Also assisting in the search: the Miya Marcano Foundation, created for the missing Pembroke Pines teen who was found dead last October in the woods near her Orlando apartment complex about a month after she disappeared. The person of interest in her case, Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead of apparent suicide in Seminole County. He was a maintenance worker at Marcano’s complex.

A GoFundMe page to pay for a private detective has reached over $723 over its $15,000 goal as of Friday morning.

Anyone with any information about the disappearance is asked to call 407-348-2222, ext. 911.