“She Lit Up Every Room” – The Hamden Journal

Actor Nicolas Cage paid tribute to his ex-wife, the late Lisa Marie Presley, saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.”

“This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.)

Presley died yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in California. She was 54.

Cage and Presley had a whirlwind romance that began when the two started dating in 2001. After breaking up and then reuniting, they were married in August of 2002. Cage filed for divorce several months late and their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Presley was married four times, including briefly to Michael Jackson. Her union with Cage was her third.

