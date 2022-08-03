‘She-Hulk’ Pushes Back Premiere Date at Disney+ as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Sets Debut

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is moving premiere dates at Disney+ — but not by much.

The Marvel Studios show will now debut on Thursday, Aug. 18 instead of Aug. 17 as originally announced. New episodes of the nine-episode series will drop weekly on Thursdays after that. Tatiana Maslany stars as the titular hero and lawyer, with Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry also appearing in the series.

Furthermore, it has been announced that Season 31 of the competition series “Dancing With the Stars” will make its Disney+ debut on Sept. 19. It was first revealed in April that the long-running show would be leaving ABC in favor of the streaming platform. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host with a judging panel consisting of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

It was also announced that Season 2 of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” will debut Sept. 28. In the new season, the team and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way.

Find further premiere dates below:

September 8 – “Growing Up” (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

September 8 – “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” (Disney+ Day Premiere)

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

September 21 – “Super/Natural”

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”) this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

