‘She-Hulk’ Gets New Premiere Date At Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

The upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will now premiere on August 18, a day later than was previously announced.

Across 9 episodes, Tatiana Maslany will bring to life Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. She counts on the guidance of her cousin The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to help figure out what being a giant green superhero is all about.

#SheHulk Tatiana Maslany on working with Mark Ruffalo and their brother-sister bond #SDCC 2022 pic.twitter.com/usF5nEmn28 — The Hamden Journal Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2022

The comedy will also welcome back other MCU vets like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Oh yeah, and the recently announced return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) which was confirmed during San Diego Comic Con.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

