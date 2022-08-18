She-Hulk Creator Jessica Gao On Marvel Series Launch, Tatiana Maslany & Avengers Movies – Hero Nation Podcast – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: This podcast contains details of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law that debuted today on Disney+.

“From the genesis, the show was going to be a well-rounded portrait of this woman’s life, you know – and that was going to include all aspects of her life,” says She-Hulk: Attorney At Law creator Jessica Gao of Marvel’s first full-on comedy and first “sex positive” series. “The beauty of television is we have the time and the space to spend time with the character,” the Emmy-winning EP adds of the Tatiana Maslany starring superhero series.

“She’s not bogged down and laser focused on saving the universe for two hours,” Gao declares, planting a very distinct small screen flag for the LA-set nine-episode She-Hulk. Take a listen to our convo with Jessica this morning here — and yes, there’s more on that Steve Rogers sex talk.

Poised to drop new episodes every week on the House of Mouse streamer and full of laughs, fourth wall breaks, action and pointed cultural critiques as well as big links to the great MCU, She-Hulk the series draws heavily and smartly from the character’s long-running comic book presence.

In that context, the show sees appearances from Mark Ruffalo as the Bruce Banner cousin of Maslany’s Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters, Tim Roth back in his Abomination role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk movie, and more of Dr. Strange alum and fan favorite Benedict Wong. Also in the well-paced mix is Good Place vet Jameela Jamil as a costumed influencer (to put it mildly), plus Ginger Gonzaga as Walters/She-Hulk’s BFF and paralegal and fellow superhuman division lawyer Augustus Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

And there’s the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil to the Marvel shores.

As well as discussing all things She-Hulk, Gao digs into how Cox was brought on board when no one thought it was even a possibility, and working with the axis of excellence known as Marvel boss Kevin Feige. The EP also gives us a sense where She-Hulk could end up next in potential future seasons and those dual Avengers flicks announced at Comic-Con last month.

Take a listen true believers … and yep Jessica said this online too today:

