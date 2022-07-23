‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’: – The Hamden Journal

Marvel creatives returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday night to tease upcoming projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—unveiling a final new trailer for the Tatiana Maslany series, slated to debut on Disney+ on August 17, which you can view above.

The superhero series created by Jessica Gao follows Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also becomes the green superhero She-Hulk.

In her time at Hall H, Maslany noted that She-Hulk is “very different” from all past Marvel series—full of “irreverent humor,” given the fact that her character would actually prefer not to be a superhero.

Gao called the show “Marvel’s first true half-hour TV comedy,” with the studio’s Kevin Feige backing that assessment up.

Among additional speakers tonight was director Kat Coiro, who said that the upcoming series lives up to “the Marvel bar” given that it’s “cinematic, funny and packed with cameos.” Specifics in the latter area weren’t disclosed.

Marvel Studios produces She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was first announced back in August of 2019. Its cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. Gao serves as its head writer, with Coiro leading its team of directors.

Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s new series—one of the final titles capping off Phase 4 of the MCU—above.