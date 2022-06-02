“She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It” – The Hamden Journal

Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse.

“She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie.

In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media.

“She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.” She cited the different outcome in the UK, where a court ruled against Depp after he sought a judgment against The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater.”

She said that Heard’s side were allowed to tell the jury “about the UK judgment. So the damages is completely skewed. There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, which is when the judgment came down in the UK.”

The Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Judge Penney Azcarate quickly reduced the punitive damages to the maximum allowed, $350,000.

Asked if Heard can afford to pay nearly $10.4 million, Bredehoft said, “Oh no. Absolutely not.” The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages for one of her claims, made by Depp’s attorneys, that she and her friends staged the scene of one of the couple’s arguments at their downtown Los Angeles penthouse and that the actresses’ allegations were a “hoax.”

Bredhoft said that she believes that the jury verdict for Depp sends “a horrible message… It’s a significant setback because that is exactly what it means. Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively, you won’t be believed.”