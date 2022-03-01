Shay Mitchell bares her baby belly in new Instagram photo

Shay Mitchell shows off her pregnancy style. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell is baring her baby bump as she embraces her own maternity style.

The actress announced that she is pregnant with her second child in early February with a photo of her belly posted to Instagram. Since then, she hasn’t shied away from showing her growing bump and incorporating it into her different looks. On Monday, Mitchell even joked about turning one of her sweaters into maternity wear with the use of a simple clothing hack.

“Every sweater is a maternity sweater if your safety pins work hard enough,” she captioned the series of photos of herself wearing a brown cardigan that revealed her belly.

The 34-year-old was praised for her “pregnancy vibe” in the comments. One person wrote, “Pregnancy looks so good on you,” while another called her “the coolest and best dressed mother.”

The sentiments are similar to those she received after posting a previous outfit photo where the entire profile of her belly was exposed.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Mama,” one person commented.

Naturally, some have even compared the expectant mother’s fashion sense to Rihanna’s, as the singer has also embraced her belly after making her pregnancy public on Jan. 31. The fashion and beauty mogul even said that revealing her stomach has been liberating.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna said during her first red carpet appearance after the announcement. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The “Diamonds” singer hasn’t been shy about sharing her looks on Instagram and has been receiving the same positive feedback as Mitchell.

“Show that belly sis @badgalriri ! You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person commented on one of Rihanna’s recent posts. “Werkin’ that bump like a boss!” wrote another.

Between the two women, it seems that maternity fashion is certainly getting an upgrade.

