Shawn Mendes To Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon Next Week – The Hamden Journal

The Tonight Show is getting another new co-host.

Pop star Shawn Mendes will co-host the NBC late-night series alongside Jimmy Fallon on Friday April 29.

He will deliver a monologue with Fallon and will also perform his new single When You’re Gone.

Mendes will sit down with Fallon to chat up his upcoming tour prior to the pair interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It marks his ninth time on the late-night show, where he has performed numerous times and has also participated in segments such as Slay It, Don’t Spray It and Classroom Instruments.

He is the latest celebrity to co-host the show with Fallon; other co-hosts have included rapper Cardi B, comedian Kevin Hart and former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.