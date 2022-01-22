Shawn Mendes Takes a Spill While Posing for a Shirtless Photo on a Hike: ‘That’s What I Get’

Shawn Mendes Takes a Spill While Posing for a Shirtless Photo on Hike: ‘That’s What I Get’

Shawn Mendes is laughing off a literal hiking trip.

On Friday, the 23-year-old singer uploaded a post to Instagram where he can be seen taking part in a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles while shirtless.

In one photograph, Mendes poses on the trail with the cityscape pictured behind him. In a subsequent video, the “In My Blood” singer is seen flexing his muscles before he slips and tumbles down the dirt path.

“I guess that’s what I get,” Mendes captioned the post, poking fun at the mishap.

In the comments section, many of the musician’s fans reacted to the clip, playfully teasing Mendes for the incident.

“King of falling after thirst trapping,” wrote one fan as another added, “It’s not Shawn Mendes if he’s not falling.”

Mendes’ latest Instagram antics come about after the star teased new music in a different post earlier in the week, which left fans speculating that a new album is on the way.

In a short, 12-second clip shared on the social media platform Tuesday, Mendes can be seen sitting in a car listening and nodding to a new, upbeat song while on a FaceTime call. Another shot shows the “If I Can’t Have You” crooner in the studio working on a track as he plays the guitar.

Mendes didn’t share any details about the new music, but captioned the post asking, “Y’all dig this?”

Fans flocked to the comments section and shared their approval and excitement for the new song. Mendes also received a sweet comment from ex Camila Cabello, who wrote, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

Mendes’ musical teaser was shared not long after he released the music video for his heartfelt single “It’ll Be Okay,” nearly two months after his split from Cabello, 24.

The music video, directed by Jay Martin, follows Mendes as he walks down the wintery streets of his hometown, Toronto, Canada. As Mendes makes his way around, he passionately sings along to the tune about struggling with the pain of the past.

“If you tell me you’re leaving / I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding,” he sings on the track. “We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.”

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in a joint statement made on their respective Instagram pages in November, writing in part that they will “continue to be best friends” despite ending their romantic relationship.

“It just wasn’t a relationship that can move forward at this point,” an insider told PEOPLE after the split, adding, “it seems the romance just fizzled.”