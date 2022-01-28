Shawn Mendes pushes European leg of ‘Wonder’ tour to 2023 amid COVID

It’ll be okay, fans.

Shawn Mendes announced Friday that he’ll be postponing the European leg of his “Wonder” world tour until next spring and summer.

“I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner,” the “It’ll Be Okay” singer, 23, tweeted along with new dates, which were pushed “due to the pandemic.”

“This was a really difficult decision to make,” the Toronto native said in a note he added to the tweet. “With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity.”

While he’s “so sorry” he won’t be able to perform sooner, Mendes assured fans he’s “working on a ton of new music for you all ! I’m excited for you to hear.”

Mendes confirmed that the tour will continue as planned with the previously scheduled North American dates, kicking off with Portland, Oregon, on June 27.

Mendes is far from the only pop star forced to readjust a tour amid the spread of the more contagious omicron COVID-19 variant.

Elton John this week canceled two Dallas shows after testing positive for COVID on what he says will be his very last tour.

And Adele released a tearful video last week, saying that her Las Vegas residency “ain’t ready” and would be postponed amid preparation issues caused by the health crisis.

