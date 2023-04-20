Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked ‘Happy Together’ Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss

The musicians, who split in November 2021, sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted kissing at the Indio, California, music festival last weekend

John Shearer/Getty Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are continuing to stay close.

After the pair were spotted hanging out and kissing at Coachella last weekend, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, on Wednesday night in a video shared online by Australian journalist Jessica Rendall.

“Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together,” Rendall wrote alongside the clip, which shows the “In My Blood” singer wearing a cozy tan outfit as the “Havana” crooner walks beside him in a baggy ensemble.

“It was so wild. I was on my phone and when I looked up they were walking towards me, hand in hand,” Rendall tells PEOPLE of the moment. “I must’ve had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past.”

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together,” she adds.

Related:Camila Cabello Seemingly References Her Coachella Reunion with Shawn Mendes in New Song Snippet

John Shearer/Getty Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Mendes and Cabello’s outing came about the same night that the songstress seemingly referenced her reunion with Mendes at Coachella last weekend in a new song snippet shared on Instagram.

“How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f— around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about,” Cabello croons on the track, which is saved as “June Gloom” on her phone.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In the caption of her post, the singer wrote, “4.12 💐.”

Story continues

Reps for Mendes and Cabello have not commented on their reunion.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello on How She and Shawn Mendes Transitioned from Friends to Couple

Last week, videos and photos of Cabello and Mendes hanging out and kissing at the Indio, California, music festival went viral. In a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM’s Twitter account, the pair could each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

In another clip, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo watched a performance in the crowd together and shared a kiss.

A source told PEOPLE after Cabello and Mendes were spotted at Coachella that the singers have been back in touch for at least a few months since announcing their split in November 2021.

“They have been friendly for several months and hung out,” the insider said. “They always seemed to have a special connection.”

Cabello and Mendes’ romance began in July 2019, when they were photographed in several PDA-filled moments before making their first major public appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards that August for a performance of their duet “Señorita.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.