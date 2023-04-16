Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Dodge Question About Getting Back Together After Coachella PDA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted at Coachella. @CelebCandidly/MEGA; Brian Prahl/MEGA

Playing coy. Despite Shawn Mendes and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello’s public displays of affection at Coachella, they are not ready to speak out about reunion speculation.

“Camila, are you guys back together?” a reporter asked the “Bam Bam” songstress, 26, in a Twitter video shared on Saturday, April 15, as she left the festival grounds one day prior.

Cabello, for her part, expertly ignored the photographer’s question as she continued chatting to a group of friends, with whom she was walking arm-in-arm. The X Factor USA alum can be heard saying, “Yes,” but it is unclear if she is responding to the question about the pair’s reunion.

Mendes, 24, walked directly behind Cabello’s group on Friday, April 14, before calling out to his former girlfriend. “Hey, Camila,” the “Stitches” crooner exclaimed at the end of the clip, gesturing for her to join him in his waiting car.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Canada native and Cabello both attended the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday. While they arrived separately, they couldn’t keep their distance once inside.

“They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They were [seated at] a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

After their VIP experience, the pair — who dated for two years before their 2021 split — hit the performance area in time for Burna Boy’s set.

“[Shawn] had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage,” the insider added, noting the twosome weren’t shy about embracing PDA. “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

Following years of friendship and several musical duets, Mendes and the Cinderella actress started dating in July 2019. After two years together and quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, they ultimately called it quits in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Us later confirmed that the breakup was completely amicable. “[Shawn and Camila] still have a ton of love and respect for each other,” a second source told Us that November. “At this point, they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now. It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have done it.”

Cabello later moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch, whom she reportedly split from in February after less than one year of dating. The “Mercy” singer, for his part, sparked romance rumors with the likes of chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and pop star Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year, which he has since denied.