Shaun White Says Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Had Him Make a List of Things to Do Now That He’s Retired

Shaun White has girlfriend Nina Dobrev to thank for keeping him busy following his retirement from professional snowboarding.

Shortly after returning from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which marked his final Games, the athlete, 35, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his last time competing and what comes next for him.

White said that Dobrev, 33, told him to make a list of all the things he wants to do now that he has retired from the sport.

“My girlfriend said, ‘If you’re retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'” he explained. “So, I’m putting this list [together], and pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl,’ because it’s always during the competitive season — I’ve never been to one.”

“So I landed, said hi to everyone and then I’m like, ‘I gotta go,’ and went straight to the Super Bowl,” White said of attending last weekend’s Super Bowl LVI, where the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

White and Dobrev have been linked since 2019, when the two began dating after first meeting at an event organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

The Olympic athlete previously told PEOPLE that he and The Vampire Diaries star moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White also opened up about his relationship in an interview with PEOPLE in October. At the time, the snowboarder said he and Dobrev have a “beautiful relationship.”

“Nina’s incredible. What an influence on my life,” he said. “Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she’s involved in, things she’s producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard, which is so wonderful to have in a partner.”

After White’s time at the 2022 Winter Games came to an end, Dobrev shared a series of images on Instagram in honor of his career, including photos of the three-time gold medalist’s final run at the Olympics.

“I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become,” she captioned the photos. “You are one of a kind.”

“You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding,” Dobrev added. “Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time 😉 @shaunwhite.”

During his conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel, White also explained that he has thought about whether or not he has one more Olympic run in him. But for now, White said he is looking forward to life outside of competing.

“I mean, it’s been an amazing run, so I’m happy with it,” he said. “And honestly, there’s so much to be done outside of that world, that I’m excited to check it out and just be there as a mentor.”