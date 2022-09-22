Sharp action on Cowboys causes change in point spread

There’s more faith in the Dallas Cowboys than last week.

A week ago the Cowboys were being written off without Dak Prescott. A line move indicates that sharp bettors believe they can win two in a row.

There was sudden and fairly significant line movement for Monday night’s game at the New York Giants. The line moved from Cowboys +2.5 to +1 at BetMGM.

That means there’s action on Dallas, and likely sharp action, one week after the Cowboys were left for dead.

MGM Grand director of race and sports Lamarr Mitchell confirmed that the line move came after a couple of sharp players bet on the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Giants are a skeptical 2-0

The position on the Cowboys could also have something do to with the Giants.

New York is 2-0 but it’s fair to be skeptical. The Giants needed a Tennessee Titans missed field goal at the end of their Week 1 win, then they barely beat a bad Carolina Panthers team at home.

It’s a good start for new Giants coach Brian Daboll, but is it sustainable? That’s what Cowboys bettors are asking.

Also, Dallas did a lot of good things last week in its dramatic win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is off to a great start this season. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cowboys had a big win in Week 2

The Cowboys defense played very well in support of the offense, which is being led by quarterback Cooper Rush.

Dallas held the Bengals, who have plenty of offensive stars, to one touchdown. If the Cowboys can do that to Cincinnati, they can limit the Giants offense too. Micah Parsons is making a strong early case to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, and he’ll be a problem for New York’s line. The total on the game has been dropping too, and it’s down to 39.

Also, the Cowboys offense wasn’t awful with Rush. Rush was efficient and led a short drive to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. It wasn’t as bad for the Cowboys offense as some feared.

Maybe the Cowboys won’t be so bad without Prescott. Some bettors at least think they’ll be good enough to beat the Giants.