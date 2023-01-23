Sharon Stone Weighs In On Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Rinna was a controversial figure throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Veronica Mars alum recently confirmed she was leaving the Bravo reality series after 8 seasons.

There were many polarizing reactions to Rinna’s announcement and Sharon Stone was one of the most high-profile comments.

After the news dropped that Rinna was exiting RHOBH, Stone replied to the Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo with a series of hand-clapping emojis. Her reaction could be interpreted in many ways and it was not clear what Stone meant by her response.

Queens of Bravo was later featured in an article in the Los Angeles Times where Stone’s reply about Rinna was featured. On the same day that the Basic Instinct star made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during Sam Smith’s performance, Stone issued a clarification on her response to Rinna’s RHOBH exit.

“Just to be clear: I [love] Losa Rinna, she is my friend, and the only Housewife I know and LOVE, and the only reason I’m clapping is I can see more of her,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Rinna announced she was giving away her RHOBH diamond and departing the Bravo franchise.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement.

RHOBH is set to start filming Season 13 in the coming weeks.