Sharon Stone To Produce & Star In Film Based On Lisa Barr Novel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone (The Flight Attendant, Ratched) has optioned the rights to Lisa Barr’s upcoming novel Woman on Fire, inking a deal to produce and star in a film adaptation.

In the novel set for release via HarperCollins on March 1, a savvy, young journalist gets embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, and must contemplate whether finding the painting and exposing its dark history is worth her life. The thriller laced with sex, art and history forces readers to question where the line should be drawn between the pursuit of justice and the hunt for revenge.

Stone is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, and an Oscar nominee known for turns in films including The Laundromat, The Disaster Artist, Bobby, Basic Instinct and Basic Instinct 2, Alpha Dog, Broken Flowers, Catwoman, Cold Creek Manor, Casino, Last Action Hero and Total Recall, among others. Her TV credits include Murderville, Ratched, The New Pope, Mosaic and The Practice.

Stone has previously produced the series Agent X and films including We the People, The Cure, Romantic Road, All I Wish and Running Wild, among others. She’ll next appear in Klaus Menzel’s romantic drama What About Love, Andrew Dosunmu’s Beauty and the anticipated second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, there portraying the mother of star Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden.

Barr is an award-winning author, journalist and blogger who has also penned the novels The Unbreakables and Fugitive Colors, with the latter winning the IPPY gold medal for Best Literary Fiction 2014 and The Hollywood Film Festival’s Opus Magnum Discovery Award. She has served as an editor at The Jerusalem Post, Today’s Chicago Woman and Moment magazine, and as an editor and reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, and is also the creator and editor of the popular parenting blog, GIRLilla Warfare: A Mom’s Guide to Surviving the Suburban Jungle.

Stone is represented by Artist International Group; Barr by Stéphanie Abou at Massie & McQuilkin Literary Agents.