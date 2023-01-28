Sharon Stone says many big stars are ‘misogynists,’ but two Hollywood icons are the exception

Sharon Stone is slamming former Hollywood co-stars for being “misogynist.”

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do. They’re so misogynistic,” the actress said during an interview with Variety.

However, she immediately followed her remarks and reassured that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were among a few colleagues that treated her fairly.

“Now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys,” Stone confirmed.

The Oscar nominee referred to her time working with De Niro and Pesci on Martin Scorsese’s film “Casino.” The 1995 movie focused on each of the character’s lives in Las Vegas in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Stone continued to get candid about her unpleasant experiences in Hollywood working with “misogynists.”

“They just will not listen to me and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting,” she continued to tell the media outlet.

Although the “Basic Instinct” star said that Sam Smith “trusted” her with his artistic vision, she continued to point out that some “really big stars” in the past have not.

“I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.”

The 64-year-old actress’ comments come on the heels of her dramatic appearance on “Saturday Night Live” with musician Sam Smith.

Stone stunned in a sparkly gold and black dress while modeling on stage with Smith singing his track “Gloria” in the background.

“I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, f—ing opinions… maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But I’m just in it to be present.”