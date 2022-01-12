Sharon Stone lands key role in The Flight Attendant season 2

Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden dealt with unresolved issues with her father in The Flight Attendant season 1. In season 2, she’ll face her mother.

Casino Oscar nominee Sharon Stone joins the cast of the HBO Max dramedy in the guest-starring role of Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged, EW has learned.

According to a character description, Lisa doesn’t have any patience or goodwill to offer her daughter after a lifetime of dealing with her alcoholism.

Jason Jones played Cassie’s dad, Hank Bowden, in season 1, which told the story through flashbacks of how he died when Cassie and her brother Davey (T.R. Knight) were very young. It was a memory that plagued adult Cassie as she struggled with her alcohol addiction while also trying to solve the mystery of how she woke up in a hotel room after a blackout to find a man murdered by her bedside.

Season 2 will now see Cassie living sober in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. She’ll find herself in another dicey situation when she witnesses a murder on an overseas assignment, entangling her in another international mystery.

“This is not all of a sudden going to be ‘Cassie is a superspy,'” Cuoco previously told EW. “I think there will be a little bit of the CIA-asset stuff on the side.”

A teaser trailer from HBO Max that previewed the streaming platform’s 2022 offerings included the first footage from the new season.

Knight, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall return alongside Cuoco for The Flight Attendant season 2, which is currently filming.

The new cast additions include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

