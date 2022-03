EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord.

Sharon Stone joins Harvey Guillén in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña also stars.

The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon to hit $700M.

