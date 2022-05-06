Sharon Osbourne Says She Has COVID-19 as She Shares Photo of Her in Bed with an IV

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is sick in bed with coronavirus.

The new The Talk UK host, 69, shared a photo of her smiling in bed with one arm connected to an IV. Sharon uses her other hand to hold up the peace sign. Three of her pets are spotted keeping her company as they lounge in the bed with her in the snap.

“🤬 Covid 🤬,” she captioned the photo.

In a video from The Talk UK posted to her Instagram a day earlier, she revealed she and daughter Kelly Osbourne have tested positive for COVID-19. Giving fans an update on her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 73 — who tested positive for the coronavirus last week — Sharon said, “He’s doing much better. His temperature’s now back to normal … He’s doing much better.”

Added Sharon: “My daughter Kelly now has it, and I have it. And the entire household has it now.”

As for whether Ozzy will help nurse Sharon back to health, she joked, “Maybe. We’ll see. I feel OK actually. I’m OK.”

Sharon first revealed Ozzy’s coronavirus diagnosis last week, sharing on The Talk UK, “I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Son Jack Osbourne, 36, shared an update on Instagram Sunday with a hilarious video of Ozzy lying on a couch and asking about his Pomeranian named Rocky while FaceTiming Sharon over the weekend. In the video, Sharon turns the camera toward the pet, lifting Ozzy’s spirits.

“Update: Dad is on the mend and still FaceTiming the dogs 🤦🏻‍♂️ Thank you for all the love & support!” Jack captioned the video.

This isn’t Sharon or Kelly’s first time with coronavirus.

Sharon tested positive in December 2020 while daughter Kelly, 37, did at some point and two of Jack’s daughters tested positive as well.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.