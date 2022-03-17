Sharon Osbourne Reunites With Piers Morgan on U.K.’s Talk TV

After her controversial exit from CBS’s “The Talk” last year, Sharon Osbourne is joining the U.K.’s Talk TV, alongside her longtime friend and TV host Piers Morgan.

The two hosts made the announcement on Thursday. “What I’m really looking for in my co-workers at Talk TV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me. Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who every time opens their gobby little mouth, it makes global news,” Morgan said in a video posted to The Talk’s Twitter page. Osbourne then appears next to him, making her debut official.

Osbourne will host a new current affairs show on the channel. The TV personality and music manager made headlines nearly a year ago when she left her longtime co-hosting gig on “The Talk” after receiving backlash for defending Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also came under fire around the same time for resurfaced racism allegations by her former co-host Holly Robinson Peete. Prior to her departure, Osbourne was a host on “The Talk” since the beginning of its 11 seasons.

In response to Markle and Harry’s interview, Morgan said on “Good Morning Britain” — which he quit soon after — that he did not believe Markle’s accusations of bullying by the Royal Family that she alleged caused suicidal thoughts. Via Twitter, Osbourne wrote in defense of Morgan: “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.” She then continued to defend Morgan on “The Talk,” later issuing an apology as the show went on hiatus. Her exit was made official on March 26, 2021.

