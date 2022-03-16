Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’ – The Hamden Journal

Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are to lead the Jack Thorne-scripted BBC One drama Best Interests. The duo will play married couple Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters: Katie (Alison Oliver) and Marnie (Niamh Moriarty). Marnie has a life-threatening condition and doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. Thus begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Additional cast include Noma Dumezweni, Chizzy Akudolu, Des McAleer, Mat Fraser, Gary Beadle, Jack Morris, Pippa Haywood, Shane Zaza, Lucian Msamati and Lisa McGrillis. Thorne said: “Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that. But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places.” Executive Producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner, and Toby Bentley with Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One. The series will be directed by Michael Keillor and produced by Jenny Frayn. Filming is currently underway in London for air next year. Endeavor Content has worldwide sales.

‘The Witchfinder’ Sets Final Cast

Upcoming BBC Two comedy The Witchfinder has added a host of cast alongside Tim Key and Daisy May Cooper, as well as dropping a first-look photo. From Baby Cow and written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Mid Morning Matters, Veep), the story follows a failing witchfinder (Key) as he transports a suspected witch (Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes forever. But his captive is the worst possible travel companion: an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal. Newly set cast includes Jessica Hynes, Daniel Rigby, Tuwaine Barrett, Reece Shearsmith, Julian Barratt, Ricky Tomlinson, Rosie Cavaliero, Cariad Lloyd, Ellie White, Vincent Franklin, Joplin Sibtain, Allan Mustafa, Seb Cardinal and Dan Skinner.

Sky Unveils Super League Doc Trailer

Sky has released the trailer for Super Greed: The Fight for Football, a documentary airing later this month about the failed European Super League. Fulwell 73’s doc will tell the story of the most dramatic 48 hours in the history of football, documenting the fiasco that made front page news all over the world, was discussed in UK Parliament and was angrily protested by fans at club stadia. The film will air on March 21 on the Sky Documentaries channel.

‘Downton Abbey’ Launches Podcast

Ahead of the spring release of Universal and Focus’ big screen sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, the Crawley family is getting a dedicated re-watch podcast. The weekly Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast will be hosted by Jacqueline Coley and Anita Rani and feature interviews with cast and creatives. Going back to the very first episode from 2010, the podcast promises a dive into the secrets of the franchise. Guests will include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, Michael Fox, Dominic West and writer Julian Fellowes. Producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge will also participate as will historical consultant Alastair Bruce, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, production designer Donal Woods, casting director Jill Trevellick, and Downton Abbey: A New Era director Simon Curtis. Produced by Limina House, Gobsmack Studios and Somethin’ Else in association with Carnival Films, Focus and Universal, the podcast is available beginning today on all major platforms.

BBC Studios Sets Latest Creator Residents

BBC Studios has set two up-and-coming factual content-makers as the latest intake to its Creator Residency project. Max Tobin and Layla Wright will join the BBC Studios Factual Science and Factual Podcast team respectively for the scheme that nurtures emerging talent. Tobin’s latest film I Will Despise You won him the RTS Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 and Wright has hosted shows for BBC Three and BBC Radio Four. The pair join existing Creator Residents including Liv Little, Danielle Vitalis, Basma Khalifa, Ajay Tegala, Charlie George and Mary O’Connell, who have worked with the likes of Louis Theroux. “Max and Layla are hugely talented and have already achieved an enormous amount of success: growing their own audiences and getting noticed by awards schemes,” said Sarah Farrow, Head of Talent, Unscripted for BBC Studios.