Sharna Burgess says Brian Austin Green pregnancy was a surprise

Sharna Burgess is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sharna Burgess is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, and while the couple wanted to have kids one day, the pregnancy was a surprise.

“I was on birth control. We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it,” Burgess revealed in an Instagram Q&A. Their little one is due on July 4.

“We are big believers in everything happening for a reason,” Burgess continued. “There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now.”

This is the first child for Burgess and fourth for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares three boys with ex-wife, Megan Fox. The Dancing With the Stars pro said Green’s kids — ages 9, 8 and 5 — are excited to have another brother.

“We have snuggle time with Peanut. They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles,” she shared, revealing the “keep asking how much longer till their baby brother is here. Honestly writing this response made me emotional. It’s really beautiful how connected to them they are already.”

Someone asked Burgess how she deals with “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps.” Green was with the Transformers star for 15 years.

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners [ex]. Or to other women in general. That’s because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has,” the reality star replied. “We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t.”

Burgess continued, “[Megan] is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you ‘follow the footsteps’ of your partners [ex] is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want,” she wrote.

“And remember that women are incredible, powerful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift,” Burgess concluded. “I hope that is something you realize with time.”

