Sharks’ two goals in seven seconds ties franchise record

The Sharks tied a franchise record on Tuesday night, scoring two goals in a ridiculous seven seconds of game action during their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.

First, it was Radim Simek that gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead with 14:33 remaining in the second period on an impressive slap shot.

Seconds later, Jeffrey Viel grabbed the loose puck and put one in to double the Sharks’ lead.

While the Sharks tied franchise history with the rapid pair of goals, San Jose is the third team this season to score two goals in such a short span.

Tuesday marks the Sharks’ first game since the NHL’s league-wide pause on Dec. 22 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.