Sharks’ standing after season-ending loss

The Sharks’ 2022-23 season has ended, and their spot in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes is set.

San Jose entered Thursday’s finale with a chance to still finish as high as second in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery order, with 13.5 percent odds at the No. 1 pick, and potentially take Bedard, whom some consider to be the best prospect since Connor McDavid. The Sharks boasted the fourth-fewest points in the league with 60, and didn’t pick any more up in a 5-2 loss to McDavid’s Oilers.

But the Blackhawks ended the Sharks’ potential for the No. 2 position with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers. Had Chicago defeated Philadelphia, it also would have finished with 60 points and lost the regulation-wins tiebreaker to San Jose.

The Sharks did, however, have the ability to move up to No. 3, which would give them 11.5 percent odds at the No. 1 pick in the May 8 draft lottery.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime in their penultimate game Thursday to pull even with the Blackhawks at 59 points. That means the Sharks would have taken over the No. 3 spot if the Blue Jackets had beaten the Sabres at home Friday. Columbus ultimately fell to Buffalo 5-2, locking the Sharks into the No. 4 spot.

The Pacific Division rival Ducks, whom the Sharks couldn’t surpass, locked up the best lottery odds with a loss to the Kings for a 13th straight defeat. Anaheim finished with 58 points, and now has a 25.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

The Canadiens, who finished fifth, have 8.5 percent odds.

San Jose never has picked first in the NHL draft, and this would be quite the year to end that drought. The Sharks will find out their fate one month from now.