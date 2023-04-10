Sharks Erik Karlsson becomes first defenseman since 1992 to record 100 points

Erik Karlsson capped off his otherworldly 2022-23 season on Monday by becoming the first NHL defenseman to score at least 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch did it way back in 1991-92.

Karlsson reached the rare milestone with his 25th goal in his 80th game of the season, keeping pace with the five other defensemen who’ve scored at least 100 points in a single campaign. It marks his 26th power-play point of this incredible individual year.

Karlsson joins an exclusive list of defensemen with at least one season at 100+ points, alongside Bobby Orr (career-high: 139 points), Paul Coffey (138), Al MacInnis (103), Brian Leetch (102) and Denis Potvin (101).

At 32, Karlsson stands alone as the oldest defenseman to reach the century-mark for points. According to NHL Public Relations, he is the only blueliner in league history above the age of 30 to pull off the feat.

To say the Swedish defenseman has set new career-highs would be making an understatement. Karlsson’s previous career best for points was 82 points (set in 2015-16), and his previous career best for goals was 21 back in 2014-15. Indeed, it’s remarkable that the two-time Norris Trophy winner is absolutely smoking his all-time marks in his 14th NHL season.

While the Sharks’ team-wide struggles may keep the door open in the Norris Trophy debate, it’s fair to mention that Karlsson isn’t just authoring a historic offensive season. Although you can knock Karlsson’s defensive game, he’s been a beast in transition for the lowly Sharks.

Erik Karlsson notched his 100th point of the 2022-23 season with two goals in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. (Getty Images)

Heading into Monday, Karlsson ranked among five skaters with more than 70 even-strength points this season. (Vince Dunn ranked second among defensemen with what would normally be an impressive 49 even-strength points.)

In the salary cap era, there are only two defensemen who have reached 90+ points in a single season: Karlsson (100 and counting this season) and Roman Josi (96 in 2021-22). Since 2005-06, the third-highest total was 86 points (Cale Makar last season).