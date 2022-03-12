‘Shark Tank’, ‘WWE SmackDown’ And ’20/20 Share Demos – The Hamden Journal

A three-way tie for the crown in the demo wars marked Friday’s ratings, as ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 joined Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown atop of the pile with an 0.5.

Shark Tank saw Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John bet big on body care, customizable hats, lingerie and a children’s Afrocentric brand. The trailing 20/20 took a look at the bizarre Heaven’s Gate cult, which believed a flying saucer would scoop them up after a mass suicide.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown almost saw a tragedy, as BIg E was hospitalized with a broken neck. He’s recovering, though, and said via Twitter he hopes to return to the ring at some point. Other drama happened off-stage, as Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey came face-to-face in a heated backstage brawl ahead of their match at WrestleMania 38.

CBS saw a new Undercover Boss come in with an 0.4, as Restoration 1 boss Gary Findley donned a disguise to measure his employees. New episodes of Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods held serve, both coming in with an 0.4.

NBC’s Winter Paralympics coverage drew an 0.2. The marker bumped up sligtly for newsmag Dateline, which took a look at a mysterious disappearance from a yacht off the US Virgin Islands and had an 0.3. That provided a soft lead-in for limited series The Thing About Pam, which scored an 0.2

At The CW, the Charmed season debut roared in with an 0.1, which was the same score achieved by a new episode of the trailing Dynasty.