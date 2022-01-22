‘Shark Tank’ And ‘Smackdown’ Tie For Top Demo Honors – The Hamden Journal

A cold winter’s night saw a unique divide between Sharks and Smacks, as ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown tied atop the demo pool, each raising an 0.6.

Shark Tank’s new episode saw Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran duel over entrepreneurs pitching organic skincare, female swimwear, tools of convenience, and recycled jewelry.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Johnny Knoxville featured in the show ahead of his appearance in the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 29. That event streams live on Peacock.

CBS had a new Undercover Boss draw an 0.4 for The Vitamin Shoppe’s CEO as it guet star. That was followed by crime dramas Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, both drawing the same 0.4 and both down from prior new episode tallies.

NBC started it night with a repeat of game show That’s My Jam, with a new Dateline (telling the story of a rape victim’s long search for justice) tying perennial rival ABC’s 20/20 (examining “The Doomsday Preppers” child disappearance) in demos. Both had an 0.4

The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us come in with an 0.1, down slightly from its last new episode, followed by girl detective Nancy Drew, which soared to an 0.1 and was up substantially in audience size.

But the CW had some good news mixed in with those demo numbers; Penn & Teller hit a season high in total viewers, making it the most-watched episode for the show in more than a year. Similarly, Nancy Drew also hit a season high in total viewers in its best showing since last April.