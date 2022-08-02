Shark sightings in Cape Cod waters spike amid busy season

More than 20 white shark sightings were reported off of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod over the weekend.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s (AWSC) Sharktivity app shows 12 confirmed sightings in those waters over the course of the last two days.

Sharks named Iceland, Luke and Padre were detected by nearby buoys.

On Tuesday, a white shark was spotted moving south along North Beach Island shortly before 10 a.m. local time.

Frequent shark sightings along the East Coast this summer have forced beach closures.

Down the coast, off of Long Island, New York, frequent shark bites have spurred officials to take action. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to increase surveillance for sharks.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported only 12 unprovoked bites had been recorded in New York’s history prior to this year, none of which were fatal.

Beachgoers refrain from venturing too far out into the water at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore amid an uptick in shark sightings along the East Coast this summer. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

There is a nursery for sand tiger sharks located off Fire Island, New York.

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in the seal population in New England waters.

Scientists also cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the increase in sightings.

The risk of shark attacks remains very low.