Shark Attack Movie With Nicky Whelan & Trace Adkins Sells Globally – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Wander’s Film Bridge International has sold shark survival thriller Maneater to a host of buyers during the Cannes market including Saban Films (North America, UK, Australia/NZ, Scandinavia and South Africa), Challan Films (Korea), Superfine Films (India), YouPlanet (Spain), ILY Films (France), Monolith (Poland), Suraya Filem (SE Asia), Blitz Film Group (Ex-Yugo), and Selim Ramia and Co. (Middle East).

Starring Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass), country music star and actor Trace Adkins (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Shane West (A Walk to Remember), the story follows a group of friends on vacation in a seeming island paradise who are stalked by an unrelenting great white after an accident leaves them stranded and left for dead.

Justin Lee (Apache Junction) wrote and directed. Pic was produced by Daemon Hillin under his Hillin Entertainment banner. Exec producers are Adkins, Joseph Lanius, Simon Williams, Landon Gorman of BGG Capital, and Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International.

The film is slated for release from August.

Hillin said: “We are really excited to be sharing Maneater with audiences worldwide. We shot the film on location as practically as possible and wanted to provide an authentic, thrilling experience in the shark genre.”

Film Bridge International’s slate at Cannes also included action/thriller Assassin Club starring Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace and Sam Neill, Bosch & Rockit starring Luke Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas, and The Requin starring Alicia Silverstone.