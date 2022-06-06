Shareef O’Neal ruled eligible for 2022 NBA draft after some confusion

LSU junior Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is reportedly eligible for the 2022 NBA draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

O’Neal entered the transfer portal in March after the Tigers lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He also opted to test the pre-draft process and was among the prospects that participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago, Illinois.

He was initially listed among the 112 early entry prospects that opted to withdraw from the draft ahead of the June 1 deadline. However, O’Neal was apparently mistakenly included on that list as the 22-year-old intended to remain in consideration for the draft.

O’Neal is now eligible to be drafted after the confusion was cleared up.

O’Neal transferred from UCLA to LSU ahead of the 2020-21 season after one year with the Bruins. He missed much of the past two seasons due to a foot injury but averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games this year after returning on Jan. 12.

The 6-foot-10 forward is not projected to be drafted but is expected to work out with teams ahead of the draft. He produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his second scrimmage game at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

